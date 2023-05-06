Fabian Gardner repeatedly punched his partner in the face before threatening a neighbour who rushed over to help. The 29-year-old was staying at his girlfriend’s home in in Leeds with her two children when the attack took place, Leeds Crown Court heard yesterday. The pair met in September 2021 and the victim was six months pregnant with Gardner’s child at the time of the offences.

On September 2 last year, the pair went to the shop and Gardner became jealous after a man asked her who she was. An argument broke out and continued when they got home, before the defendant pulled his partner’s hair.

The victim left her home with her sister and a friend, but on returning, the defendant came out to the front garden and forcefully punched her in the face multiple times - while children were present.

Police custody image of Fabian Gardner, 29, of Heights Way in Armley

Prosecuting, Erin Kitson-Parker said: “The blows were delivered to her head to such an extent that it caused her to fall to ground. It only stopped when her sister ran and intervened.” Ms Kitson-Parker added that Gardner made further attempts to hurt the victim while she was lying on the floor.

A large number of people had spilled onto the street, including a next door neighbour who told the defendant to back off. They pushed each other and the defendant went into the house, before coming back with a mop. He jumped over a fence into the neighbour’s garden and threatened him, before the neighbour retreated into his home.

Two other unknown males were then seen goading the defendant, the court heard. The defendant went back into the property and came back with a knife, around six inches long, and began swinging and waving it about.

The males threw rocks at the defendant, who threw one back, before they eventually left and Gardner put down the knife. Gardner said he armed himself with a knife as an act of self defence, as he thought the two males had weapons, but accepted his response went beyond what was reasonable.

Gardner was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday

Gardner, of Heights Way, Armley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, possession of a bladed article and affray. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Philip Mahoney said the defendant was “enormously ashamed” and remorseful about what took place. The court heard the defendant had been struggling with a mental health crisis in the weeks leading up to the offences, which had led to him being admitted to hospital on one occasion.

Mr Mahoney said: “This sort of behaviour is out of character. It is a significant leap by a man who is described by the character references as kind, thoughtful and hard-working.”

Sentencing Gardner, Judge Simon Phillips KC said the assault was a “forceful” and “prolonged attack”. He added: “You caused her severe pain, she was very scared. Your actions with that knife were dangerous, there were children present and the fear that you endangered on that day is palpable.”