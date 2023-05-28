Here are the faces of dangerous criminals locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week.
A killer who bit off parts of a woman's face, sexually assaulted and then beat her to death in her own home has been jailed this week. Leeds Crown Court also heard the cases of how a couple with a history of violence attacked a pensioner in the street before stealing his wallet over a disagreement involving a mutual friend and a paedophile who groomed a 14-year-old girl online before committing a catalogue of sexual abuse against her. READ MORE: How Leeds City Police protected and served a city for generations
1. Leeds Crown Court
The faces of some of those criminals locked up this week. Photo: WYP
2. Christopher Hawksworth
This convicted Leeds sex offender banned from Facebook and other chat apps told a judge: “I just find it difficult to speak to people.” Christopher Hawksworth was given a suspended sentence in 2021 for attempting sexual communication with children over the social media app. On April 26 of this year, police again came to check on him again at his Woodsley Road home in Woodhouse, where he handed over a smartphone that he had bought second hand. It had a Facebook app installed, and further investigation found that he had also downloaded and deleted nine various chat apps, which put him in breach of his SHPO. Photo: WYP
3. Rawden Ibbitson
This Leeds killer bit off parts of a woman's face, sexually assaulted and then beat her to death in her own home, a court was told. Rawden Ibbitson, who had become "fixated" with the woman, spent more than an hour viciously attacking and strangling her and inflicting more than 90 injuries, including multiple fractures, a bleed to the brain and internal injuries. The victim cannot legally be named. The 32-year-old admitted her murder and assault by penetration and was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 29 years. Photo: WYP
4. Bradley O’Hanlon
This Leeds paedophile who groomed a 14-year-old girl online before committing a catalogue of sexual abuse against her has been jailed. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual activity with a child aged 14 and indecent images offences when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on April 19 this year. Following his conviction, he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and bailed for pre-sentence reports. He was sentenced to four years and ten months. Photo: WYP