2 . Christopher Hawksworth

This convicted Leeds sex offender banned from Facebook and other chat apps told a judge: “I just find it difficult to speak to people.” Christopher Hawksworth was given a suspended sentence in 2021 for attempting sexual communication with children over the social media app. On April 26 of this year, police again came to check on him again at his Woodsley Road home in Woodhouse, where he handed over a smartphone that he had bought second hand. It had a Facebook app installed, and further investigation found that he had also downloaded and deleted nine various chat apps, which put him in breach of his SHPO. Photo: WYP