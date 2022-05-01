Leeds Crown Court latest cases: Violent prison fight, drugs bust and paedophile caught taking photos at kids football

Those sentenced at the court this week included:

Usman Latif

Drugs totalling more than £60,000 were found in the Leeds home of a man who started street dealing in a bid to escape a "spiral of debt", a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court was told how Usman Latif usually led a "thoroughly law-abiding life" and was "mortified" by his actions.

The 31-year-old had been the passenger in a Mercedes that was stopped by police in Cardigan Road, Headingley, last year.

Officers found he had a jar containing cannabis resin and several mobile phones, while a rucksack in the footwell contained small bags of cocaine, skunk cannabis and ketamine.

Jailing Latif for 40 months, Judge Robin Mairs said: "I must bear in mind the phone messages that show you were a frequent seller of drugs."

The drugs found in Usman Latif's home were said to have an estimated street value of more than £60,000.

Sean Donoghue

A former West Yorkshire Police officer who was jailed for stealing more than £12,000 of seized cash will be required to pay back just £1 of his ill-gotten gains.

Sean Donoghue, 54, who was a detective constable in Protective Services Crime, previously pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in a public office.

He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court in November last year.

Sean Donoghue.

Donoghue was caught when several open police exhibit bags were found at his former home in April 2019. The bags had previously contained cash.

Jerry Lyons

A convicted paedophile who was caught taking photos of children's football matches has avoided going into custody.

Jerry Lyons was asked "in a semi-professional capacity" to take the snaps for an unnamed club in the Wakefield district but failed to notify them of his past, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 59-year-old was subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) at the time which banned him from any kind of contact with anyone under 16.

Prosecutor Robert Galley said Lyons' past came to light when a retired police officer recognised him taking photos at a children's match in October 2020.

He was soon arrested and police found images on his computer from matches. They also found deleted searches including "boys without shirts" and "sexy shirtless" as well as photos of a boy that were taken at the youngster's birthday.

Lyons was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The judge ordered him to enroll on a sex offenders' programme and gave him a new seven-year SHPO.

Sharaz Narib

A violent prisoner broke the cheekbone of a female prison officer after she told him he could not make a phone call.

Sharaz Narib, who is serving a life sentence, attacked the officer on the landing in C-wing in HMP Wakefield, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 33-year-old had been instructed to go back go his cell for lockdown but told the officer he was going to make a phone call on the afternoon of August 7 last year.

When the officer put her arm across to block his path, he took a step back in an aggressive stance like he was preparing to fight, prosecutor Austin Newman said.

The officer called for back-up and when other officers tried to restrain him, Narib got an arm free and punched the female officer to the head, knocking her down.