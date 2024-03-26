Leeds Crown Court judge sanctioned over 'offensive' Twitter messages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recorder Simon Myerson KC's behaviour on the social media platform was found to have amounted to misconduct following complaints.

No details were outlined as to which messages posted by Recorder Myerson were found to be "inappropriate". He has more than 20,000 followers and since joining the platform, which is now known as X, in 2012, has posted more than 135,000 times.

A spokesperson for the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office said: "The Lady Chief Justice, with the Lord Chancellor’s agreement, has issued Recorder Simon Myerson with formal advice for misconduct after he posted inappropriately on Twitter, now known as X.

"Social media guidance issued to the judiciary advises judges to avoid participation in online debates about the judiciary, legal system or other topics of political controversy. It also reminds judges to maintain the moral authority, integrity, decorum and dignity of their judicial office.

"Following two complaints from individuals regarding a series of tweets that they found offensive, an investigation was carried out under the Judicial Conduct (Judicial and other office holders) Rules 2014 where a nominated judge found that Recorder Myerson’s behaviour amounted to misconduct. It was recommended that he should be issued with formal advice.

"In making their recommendation, the nominated judge considered that Recorder Myerson had identified his judicial status in historic tweets, engaged in politically controversial issues, sometimes in an offensive manner, and failed to maintain the standards of his judicial office.

"Having considered the facts of the case, the Lady Chief Justice and Lord Chancellor agreed with the nominated judge that Recorder Myerson’s actions amounted to judicial misconduct and that the appropriate disciplinary sanction is formal advice."

Recorder Simon Myerson KC was sanctioned for his Twitter comments (pic by Getty)

Recorder Myerson, who works out of Leeds, has been a barrister since 1986 before becoming a QC in 2003. He has sat as a recorder since 2001.