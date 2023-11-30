Leeds Crown Court: Four men convicted for their roles in fatal stabbing of teenager Trust Gangata in Armley
Four men have been convicted for their parts in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Leeds.
Trust Junior Jordan Gangata was murdered in Armley in March.
The jury at Leeds Crown Court today (November 30) found Paul Mbwasse, 19, of Walpole Road, Huddersfield, Karl Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Bradford, and Karlson Ogie, 19, of Bierley House Avenue, Bradford, guilty of murder.
Brandon Paradzai, 20, of Coleshill Way, Bradford, was found guilty of manslaughter.
All four have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 18 December for sentencing.