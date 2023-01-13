Leeds Crown Court: Castleford man jailed after forcing his way into woman's home and intentionally strangling her
A Castleford man has been jailed at Leeds Crown Court after forcing his way into a woman's home and intentionally strangling her.
Stuart Bellwood, 23, was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for assault and intentional strangulation.
He appeared before Leeds Crown Court on Monday (January 9) to be sentenced after pleading guilty to the two offences during a pre-trial court hearing.
The offences took place in October 2022, when Bellwood forced entry to the victim's property and assaulted her causing significant injuries. He was subsequently arrested and charged in November 2022.
Detective Constable Craig Magee of Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit said:
“We welcome this outcome and hope the victim can take some comfort in the sentence given to Bellwood for the intrusive and violent nature of these crimes against her.
“We would like to thank the victim for her bravery in reporting these crimes to us so we could seek to get justice on Bellwood for the frightening ordeal that took place.”