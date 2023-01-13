Stuart Bellwood, 23, was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for assault and intentional strangulation.

He appeared before Leeds Crown Court on Monday (January 9) to be sentenced after pleading guilty to the two offences during a pre-trial court hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences took place in October 2022, when Bellwood forced entry to the victim's property and assaulted her causing significant injuries. He was subsequently arrested and charged in November 2022.

Stuart Bellwood, 23, was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for assault and intentional strangulation. Picture: WYP

Detective Constable Craig Magee of Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit said:

“We welcome this outcome and hope the victim can take some comfort in the sentence given to Bellwood for the intrusive and violent nature of these crimes against her.

Advertisement Hide Ad