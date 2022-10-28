Malik Ahmed, 56, of Venthor Street in Bradford, was spotted driving his van around Burley on May 26 this year by the daughter of the woman that died after he hit her while reversing out of a narrow backstreet.

He was handed a 22-week suspended sentence and banned from driving in March after pleading guilty to causing the death but was seen driving his van, which he used to operate his fruit and vegetable delivery business, two months later.

Ahmed was sent to prison and had his driving ban extended during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (October 27).

The banned driver was seen driving around Burley and entering Jerk Express

Prosecuting, Emma Handley told the court that the daughter of the woman that died was a passenger in a car with her husband when she spotted a white transit van that she recognised to be Ahmed’s driving on Woodsley Road at 4.20pm.

She instructed her husband to “turn around and investigate”.

She watched as the van pulled up to a house and Ahmed got out of the driver’s side before getting back in at the same side.

He then drove to Jerk Express on Harold Grove and got out again, which is when the woman exited her vehicle and filmed him on her mobile phone. Ahmed then handed his car keys to another man that was with him.

Ahmed was interviewed by police in June and told them that his cousin was driving before being shown the footage of him exiting the driver’s door. He later pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified at court.

Representing Ahmed, Robin Frieze said that Ahmed was given a “marginal” sentence for the original charge of causing death by dangerous driving because the deceased was on her phone and didn’t see or hear the beep from his van.

He said that after the sentence Ahmed had employed a relative to drive the van for him to keep his business running but on the day that he was spotted the relative had injured his leg and was unable to drive.

Mr Frieze said: “The defendant took over.

"He appreciates he shouldn’t have done that and should have left the van where it was.”

He said that Ahmed was “truly sorry” and that he “panicked when arrested and interviewed because he knew that he had a lot hanging over him”.

Mr Frieze added that Ahmed’s mother was terminally ill and “not expected to survive in the short term”, adding: “He’s of course distraught at the prospect of going to prison and not being able to be there.

"It’s his fault but it’s something that is causing him immense worry.”

Despite a request to consider suspending the sentence again, Mr Recorder David Gordon sent Ahmed to jail for 10 weeks and banned him from driving for a year and 10 weeks.

He said: “I have considered whether it is possible in the circumstances to suspend the sentence in any way.