Leeds Crown Court backlog fourth highest in England and Wales according to new government figures

By Dennis Morton, PA reporter
Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:55 BST
Leeds has the fourth biggest court backlog in the country, as criminal cases continue to stack up to records highs.

New figures from the Ministry of Justice reveal that the court backlog in England and Wales reached 73,105 cases by the end of September, with Leeds recording the fourth highest total at 2,135 cases.

The Government has said it is considering “fundamental reform” in the courts after the crown court backlog almost doubled in five years, hitting another record high, PA reports.

Leeds Crown Court recorded the fourth highest total at 2,135 cases. | National World

The caseload increased 3% on the previous quarter (71,042 cases), 10% on the previous year (66,426 cases) and has nearly doubled since the end of 2019 (38,016 cases), prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

There were 14,865 outstanding sexual offence cases , of which 3,291 were for adult rape offences, according to PA news agency analysis.

Prosecutors have warned victims are facing waiting times of between two and five years before a case goes to trial, with court listings now running into 2027.

Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions, last week described delays faced by victims as “totally unacceptable” and said the wait times in the criminal justice system are “probably worse than I’ve ever known them to be”.

The figures show 5,660 cases have been in the backlog for two years or more at the end of September while just 592 were waiting this long at the end of December 2019.

This makes the current figure at least nine times higher than the number prior to the pandemic.

Some 16,505 cases had been open for a year or more but the MoJ said wait times were overall falling slightly since a 2022 peak.

The latest figures – published on Thursday for the first time in months amid concerns over inaccuracies with the data – prompted the Government to announce it has drafted in retired judge Sir Brian Leveson to carry out a major review of the courts system.

Ministers have suggested that scrapping jury trials in some cases could be among measures considered to cut the backlog.

Newly appointed justice minister Sarah Sackman told reporters it had become “apparent” there was “nothing short of a crisis in the crown court system” in the eight says she had been in-post.

“The crown court caseload is at record levels, those levels are rising and if we don’t do anything about it we’ll soon be in the territory of a caseload backlog of six figures,” she warned.

Measures already taken are “barely touching the sides and what’s actually needed is fundamental reform”, she said, adding: “We’ve asked Sir Brian to consider all options.”

Describing the state of the criminal justice system as “dire”, Ms Sackman said the soaring numbers were the result of a combination of factors, including the fallout from the pandemic, as she blamed the “political choices by the previous government”.

“We know that victims are having to live with the psychological harm of the lack of closure and having that trial date hanging over them and in many cases, as we know, pulling out of the process altogether, which itself leads to inefficiency and in some cases to trials collapsing”, she said.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the “scale of the crown court crisis inherited by this Government is unprecedented”.

She continued: “Despite the efforts of judges, lawyers and court staff, we simply cannot continue with the status quo.”

She had hinted at the prospect of jury trials being abandoned in some cases to tackle backlogs in the system, telling broadcasters “we need to think about doing things differently”.

Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle described suggestions about resorting to scrapping some jury trials as “one quite extreme way of looking at it”, adding: “Dispensing with jury trials is one difficult end of some of the decisions that might have to be made.”

Ms Sackman said jury trials were an “absolute cornerstone of the British criminal justice system and will remain so” as she insisted jury trials “are always going to be available for the most serious crimes.”

“But if we are to effect the once-in-a-generation type of reform that is needed to grip the scale of the crisis that we are in, we are going to have to think boldly,” she added.

Pressed on what changes could be considered, Ms Sackman said: “All options will be on the table. I don’t want to prejudge what he (Sir Brian) may or may not recommend.”

Asked by reporters to acknowledge the announcement to be ministers ordering yet another review – after the Government came under fire for launching so many since taking office – Ms Sackman said: “We’re confronting the scale of the problem.”

Sir Brian is expected to present his findings in the spring, around the same time as ministers are due to consider conclusions from former justice secretary David Gauke’s sentencing review.

Asked if the courts review was being completed quickly enough in light of ministers highlighting the urgency of the crisis, Ms Sackman said: “We’ve got to give Sir Brian sufficient time to carry out a rigorous review.”

She added: “I don’t think that’s an inappropriate amount of time.”

Here is a breakdown, by court, of the backlog of criminal cases waiting to be dealt with by crown courts in England and Wales as of September 30 2024, as published by the Ministry of Justice:

  1. Snaresbrook 3,442
  2. Minshull Street Manchester 2,378
  3. Maidstone 2,367
  4. Leeds 2,135
  5. Newcastle upon Tyne 2,075
  6. Wood Green 1,992
  7. Manchester 1,984
  8. Isleworth 1,974
  9. Nottingham 1,935
  10. Birmingham 1,891
  11. Sheffield 1,826
  12. Liverpool 1,735
  13. Preston 1,619
  14. Cardiff 1,448
  15. Bradford 1,426
  16. Basildon 1,378
  17. Teesside 1,374
  18. Ipswich 1,341
  19. Woolwich 1,320
  20. Inner London 1,304
  21. Wolverhampton 1,296
  22. Southwark 1,284
  23. Croydon 1,272
  24. Leicester 1,236
  25. Guildford 1,221
  26. Chelmsford 1,196
  27. Lewes 1,163
  28. Kingston upon Thames 1,067
  29. Norwich 1,055
  30. Luton 1,044
  31. Bristol 1,029
  32. Aylesbury 1,000
  33. Derby 968
  34. Bolton 967
  35. Warwick (sitting at Leamington Spa) 960
  36. Reading 952
  37. St Albans 908
  38. Canterbury 894
  39. Cambridge 888
  40. Worcester 862
  41. Central Criminal Court 847
  42. Chester 839
  43. Northampton 814
  44. Stafford 698
  45. Shrewsbury 686
  46. Stoke-on-Trent 652
  47. Bournemouth 636
  48. Swansea 633
  49. Portsmouth 606
  50. Harrow 601
  51. Kingston-upon-Hull 582
  52. Oxford 573
  53. Durham 558
  54. Lincoln 520
  55. Exeter 490
  56. Southampton 489
  57. Gloucester 488
  58. Taunton 431
  59. York 411
  60. Carlisle 381
  61. Winchester 342
  62. Plymouth 339
  63. Mold 297
  64. Swindon 297
  65. Truro 290
  66. Great Grimsby 281
  67. Burnley 268
  68. Merthyr Tydfil 263
  69. Caernarfon 167
  70. Salisbury 136
  71. Newport (Isle Of Wight) 120
  72. Newport (South Wales) 12
  73. Chichester 3
  74. Peterborough 2
  75. Warrington 2
