Former tyre fitter Craig Simpson lost his job and returned to crime, becoming part of the five-strong team which targeted the shop on Baghill Lane in Pontefract on the evening of October 19.

CCTV picked up a black Honda Civic pulling up outside the shop just after 11.30pm. The five men stepped out and used crowbars to force up the metal shutters at the front of the premises. They then smashed the glass panels and all five gained entry. They caused £4,000 worth of damage, then targeted the vaping equipment and bottles of alcohol, none of which were recovered, prosecutor Lily Wildman told Leeds Crown Court.

The police were able to identify 22-year-old Simpson, of Parliament Place, Armley, and he was arrested three days later.

Simpson was part of the gang that broke into Spar on Baghill Lane in Pontefract.

He admitted an offence of a non-dwelling burglary. He has 11 previous convictions for 39 offences, including 28 for theft and dishonesty.

Mitigating, Camille Morland said Simpson lost his job in recent months, and added: “Things went down hill rapidly. There were some debts but they spiralled.

"There’s no way of dressing up this new offence. What he has done is revert to his old behaviours. They were ‘tooled up’ at the time and there was a level of expertise. He presents as someone who is bright and intelligent. He knows he needs to stop this.”