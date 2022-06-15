West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from May 2021 to April 2022 that was not later cancelled.

There were 12,220 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These are the LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The following Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the most anti-social behaviour

Headrow, city centre There were 481 anti-social behaviour offences recorded in the Headrow area

Bridgewater Place, city centre There were 134 ASB crimes recorded in the streets around Bridgewater Place

Templegates, Whitkirk There were 131 ASB crimes recorded in the Templegates neighbourhood in Whitkirk