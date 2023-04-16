News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
1 hour ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
1 hour ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
2 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
3 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
21 hours ago One person dead after fire breaks out in tower block

Leeds crime: The 15 areas with the most anti social behaviour named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from March 2022 to February 2023 that was not later cancelled.

There were 9,695 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These areas recorded the most ASB offences between March 2022 and February 2023

1. The Leeds areas with the most anti-social behaviour

These areas recorded the most ASB offences between March 2022 and February 2023 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
There were 696 ASB crimes in Leeds city centre

2. City centre

There were 696 ASB crimes in Leeds city centre Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
There were 249 ASB crimes in Halton and Whitkirk

3. Halton and Whitkirk

There were 249 ASB crimes in Halton and Whitkirk Photo: Google

Photo Sales
There were 200 ASB crimes in Swarcliffe

4. Swarcliffe

There were 200 ASB crimes in Swarcliffe Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4