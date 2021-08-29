Here are the Leeds areas with the most violent crime

Leeds crime: The 13 Leeds areas with the most violent crime revealed by new police figures

How does your area compare?

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 11:45 am

New police figures have revealed which Leeds neighborhoods are violent crime hotspots. There were 38,768 violent and sexual offences recorded across Leeds between June 2020 and May 2021, the latest available figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on observatory.leeds.gov.uk, shows which Leeds neighbourhoods were hotspots for violent crime over the year. Here we reveal the 13 areas which recorded the most violent and sexual offences.

All images are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. City Centre

1,501 violent and sexual offences

2. Armley and New Wortley

1,010 violent and sexual offences

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

946 violent and sexual offences

Photo: Google

4. Harehills

812 violent and sexual offences

