New police figures have revealed which Leeds neighborhoods are robbery hotspots. There were 1,040 robberies recorded across Leeds between August 2020 and July 2021, the latest available figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on observatory.leeds.gov.uk, shows which Leeds neighbourhoods were hotspots for robberies crime over the year. Here we reveal the 11 areas which recorded the most offences.

1. City Centre 124 robberies

2. Little London and Sheepscar 56 robberies

3. Ebor Gardens 35 robberies

4. Harehills 30 robberies