Leeds crime statistics: The areas with the most offences unveiled by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have revealed the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime.

By Abbey Maclure
3 minutes ago

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from September 2021 to August 2022 that was not later cancelled. There were 112,976 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. The Leeds areas with the most crime

The following neighbourhoods recorded the most offences between September 2021 and August 2022

2. City centre

There were 12,629 crimes in Leeds city centre

3. Armley and New Wortley

There were 2,660 crimes in Armley and New Wortley

4. Harehills

There were 2,231 crimes in Harehills

