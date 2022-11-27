Leeds crime statistics: The areas with the most offences unveiled by new West Yorkshire Police figures
New police figures have revealed the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from September 2021 to August 2022 that was not later cancelled. There were 112,976 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
