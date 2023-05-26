Police recorded 543 vehicle crimes in the Leeds local authority area in March, official data shows, including thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings. Vehicle crimes with no recorded location were excluded.

The figures from data.police.uk also show the approximate location of each recorded vehicle crime. Here are the 10 neighbourhoods in Leeds with the greatest number of reported vehicle crime incidents last month.

These neighbourhoods are known as middle-layer super output areas, which the Office for National Statistics (ONS) uses to divide England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.