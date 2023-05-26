Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

Leeds crime map: The worst neighbourhoods for car crime named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

The worst Leeds neighbourhoods for car crime have been named by new police figures.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 26th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Police recorded 543 vehicle crimes in the Leeds local authority area in March, official data shows, including thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings. Vehicle crimes with no recorded location were excluded.

The figures from data.police.uk also show the approximate location of each recorded vehicle crime. Here are the 10 neighbourhoods in Leeds with the greatest number of reported vehicle crime incidents last month.

These neighbourhoods are known as middle-layer super output areas, which the Office for National Statistics (ONS) uses to divide England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These neighbourhoods recorded the most offences in March 2023

1. Worst Leeds areas for car crime

These neighbourhoods recorded the most offences in March 2023 Photo: National World/Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Leeds city centre recorded 31 vehicle crimes in March 2023

2. Leeds City Centre

Leeds city centre recorded 31 vehicle crimes in March 2023 Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
The neighbourhood of Armley and New Wortley recorded 18 vehicle crimes in March 2023

3. Armley and New Wortley

The neighbourhood of Armley and New Wortley recorded 18 vehicle crimes in March 2023 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The Lincoln Green and St James’s area recorded 14 vehicle crimes in March 2023

4. Lincoln Green and St James’s

The Lincoln Green and St James’s area recorded 14 vehicle crimes in March 2023 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3