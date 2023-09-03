Police figures have named the Leeds streets with the most crime.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 113,910 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Offences range from anti-social behaviour and public order to robbery and violent crimes. We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Leeds crime These lower super output areas (LSOAs) recorded the most crimes in Leeds Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Headrow, city centre The Headrow and its surrounding streets recorded 7,326 crimes from July 2022 to June 2023 Photo: Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

3 . City Station, Bridgewater Place The Leeds City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA recorded 2,295 crimes from July 2022 to June 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales