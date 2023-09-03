Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The streets with the most crime named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

Police figures have named the Leeds streets with the most crime.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 113,910 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Offences range from anti-social behaviour and public order to robbery and violent crimes. We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These lower super output areas (LSOAs) recorded the most crimes in Leeds

The Headrow and its surrounding streets recorded 7,326 crimes from July 2022 to June 2023

The Headrow and its surrounding streets recorded 7,326 crimes from July 2022 to June 2023

The Leeds City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA recorded 2,295 crimes from July 2022 to June 2023

The Leeds City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA recorded 2,295 crimes from July 2022 to June 2023

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 1,542 crimes from July 2022 to June 2023

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 1,542 crimes from July 2022 to June 2023

