Police figures have revealed the worst streets in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from September 2021 to August 2022 that was not later cancelled. There were 10,850 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the 15 LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Headrow The Headrow recorded 422 crimes of anti-social behaviour

2. Templegates There were 168 ASB crimes in the Templegates, Whitkirk

3. City Station and Bridgewater Place There were 136 ASB crimes in the City Station and Bridgewater Place neighbourhood

4. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls There were 122 ASB crimes around Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls