Leeds crime map: The streets with the most anti social behaviour revealed by West Yorkshire Police statistics
Police figures have revealed the worst streets in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.
The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from September 2021 to August 2022 that was not later cancelled. There were 10,850 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the 15 LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.