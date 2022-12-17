News you can trust since 1890
The following neighbourhoods recorded the most anti-social behaviour offences between September 2021 and August 2022

Leeds crime map: The streets with the most anti social behaviour revealed by West Yorkshire Police statistics

Police figures have revealed the worst streets in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.

By Abbey Maclure
31 minutes ago

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from September 2021 to August 2022 that was not later cancelled. There were 10,850 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the 15 LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Headrow

The Headrow recorded 422 crimes of anti-social behaviour

Photo: National World

2. Templegates

There were 168 ASB crimes in the Templegates, Whitkirk

Photo: Google

3. City Station and Bridgewater Place

There were 136 ASB crimes in the City Station and Bridgewater Place neighbourhood

Photo: National World

4. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls

There were 122 ASB crimes around Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls

Photo: Google

