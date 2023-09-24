Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The most shoplifted areas named by West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the Leeds neighbourhoods worst hit by shoplifting.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 24th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 8,701 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 15 most shoplifted Leeds neighbhourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These neighbourhoods recorded the most shoplifting offences

Leeds city centre recorded 2,316 shoplifting crimes between July 2022 and June 2023

Churwell recorded 514 shoplifting crimes between July 2022 and June 2023

Cross Gates and Killingbeck recorded 352 shoplifting crimes between July 2022 and June 2023

