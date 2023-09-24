Leeds crime map: The most shoplifted areas named by West Yorkshire Police figures
New police figures have named the Leeds neighbourhoods worst hit by shoplifting.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 8,701 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the 15 most shoplifted Leeds neighbhourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
