Police figures have named the Leeds streets with the most crime.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from April 2022 to March 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 114,712 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Leeds streets with the most crime These Lower Super Output Areas (LSOAs) recorded the most offences between April 2022 and March 2023

2 . The Headrow The Headrow and the surrounding streets in Leeds city centre recorded 7,403 crimes

3 . City Station, Bridgewater Place The Bridgewater Place and City Station LSOA recorded 1,732 offences

4 . Quarry Hill, Kirkgate, The Calls Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 1,413 crimes