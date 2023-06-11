Leeds crime map: The city's streets with the most crime named by West Yorkshire Police figures
Police figures have named the Leeds streets with the most crime.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from April 2022 to March 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 114,712 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
Page 1 of 4