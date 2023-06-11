Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The city's streets with the most crime named by West Yorkshire Police figures

Police figures have named the Leeds streets with the most crime.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 11th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from April 2022 to March 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 114,712 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These Lower Super Output Areas (LSOAs) recorded the most offences between April 2022 and March 2023

1. Leeds streets with the most crime

These Lower Super Output Areas (LSOAs) recorded the most offences between April 2022 and March 2023 Photo: National World

The Headrow and the surrounding streets in Leeds city centre recorded 7,403 crimes

2. The Headrow

The Headrow and the surrounding streets in Leeds city centre recorded 7,403 crimes Photo: National World

The Bridgewater Place and City Station LSOA recorded 1,732 offences

3. City Station, Bridgewater Place

The Bridgewater Place and City Station LSOA recorded 1,732 offences Photo: Simon Hulme

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 1,413 crimes

4. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate, The Calls

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 1,413 crimes Photo: Google

