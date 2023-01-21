News you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The areas with the most shoplifting offences unveiled by West Yorkshire Police figures

Police figures have revealed the Leeds areas that are worst hit by shoplifting.

By Abbey Maclure
2 minutes ago

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows shoplifting offence recorded in Leeds from September 2021 to August 2022 that was not later cancelled. There were 7,143 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These were the Leeds areas with the most shoplifting crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. The worst Leeds areas for shoplifting

The following neighbourhoods recorded the most shoplifting crimes between September 2021 and August 2022, according to the the latest West Yorkshire Police figures.

Photo: National World

2. Leeds city centre

There were 2,065 shoplifting crimes in Leeds city centre

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Churwell

Churwell recorded 378 shoplifting crimes

Photo: National World

4. Cross Gates and Killingbeck

There were 250 shoplifting crimes in Cross Gates and Killingbeck

Photo: Steve Riding

