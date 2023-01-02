News you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The areas with the most robberies unveiled by West Yorkshire Police figures

Police figures have unveiled the Leeds areas hardest-hit by robberies.

By Abbey Maclure
3 minutes ago

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery recorded in Leeds from August 2021 to September 2022 that was not later cancelled. There were 1,283 offences of robbery recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

He we reveal the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. The Leeds areas with the most robberies

The following neighbourhoods recorded the most robbery offences between August 2021 and September 2022

Photo: National World/PA

2. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 269 robberies

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Little London and Sheepscar

Little London and Sheepscar recorded 51 robberies

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 47 robberies

Photo: Google

