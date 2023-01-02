Leeds crime map: The areas with the most robberies unveiled by West Yorkshire Police figures
Police figures have unveiled the Leeds areas hardest-hit by robberies.
The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery recorded in Leeds from August 2021 to September 2022 that was not later cancelled. There were 1,283 offences of robbery recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
He we reveal the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.