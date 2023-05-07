Leeds crime map: The 17 areas with the most robberies named by new West Yorkshire Police figures
New police figures have named the Leeds neighbourhoods worst hit by robberies.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from March 2022 to February 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 1,303 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the 17 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.