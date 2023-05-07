Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The 17 areas with the most robberies named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the Leeds neighbourhoods worst hit by robberies.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th May 2023, 11:13 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from March 2022 to February 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 1,303 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 17 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. The 17 areas with the most robberies

There were 253 robberies in Leeds city centre

2. Leeds city centre

There were 253 robberies in Leeds city centre Photo: James Hardisty

There were 60 robberies in Little London and Sheepscar

3. Little London and Sheepscar

There were 60 robberies in Little London and Sheepscar Photo: James Hardisty

Chapeltown recorded 43 robberies

4. Chapeltown

Chapeltown recorded 43 robberies Photo: Simon Hulme

