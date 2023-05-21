Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The 15 worst areas for violent and sexual crimes named by West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the Leeds neighbourhoods worst hit by violent crime.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st May 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence in Leeds from March 2022 to February 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 47,831 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most violent and sexual crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These neighbourhoods recorded the most violent and sexual offences between March 2022 and February 2023, the latest available police figures

1. The most violent Leeds areas

These neighbourhoods recorded the most violent and sexual offences between March 2022 and February 2023, the latest available police figures Photo: National World/SWNS

Leeds city centre recorded 3,639 violent and sexual crimes

2. City Centre

Leeds city centre recorded 3,639 violent and sexual crimes Photo: James Hardisty

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,177 offences

3. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,177 offences Photo: Tony Johnson

The Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens neighbourhood recorded 1,114 violent crimes

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

The Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens neighbourhood recorded 1,114 violent crimes Photo: Google

