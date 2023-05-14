Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The 15 worst areas for shoplifting named by West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the Leeds neighbourhoods worst hit by shoplifting.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 14th May 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from March 2022 to February 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 8,077 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most shoplifting crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Leeds areas with the most shoplifting

These neighbourhood recorded the most shoplifting crimes between March 2022 and February 2023, the latest available police figures Photo: National World

The city centre recorded 2,261 shoplifting crimes

2. Leeds city centre

The city centre recorded 2,261 shoplifting crimes Photo: Gary Longbottom

There were 421 shoplifting crimes in Churwell

3. Churwell

There were 421 shoplifting crimes in Churwell Photo: National World

There were 319 shoplifting crimes in Crossgates and Killingbeck

4. Crossgates and Killingbeck

There were 319 shoplifting crimes in Crossgates and Killingbeck Photo: Steve Riding

