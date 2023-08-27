The Leeds neighbourhoods worst-hit by drugs crime have been named by new police figures.

There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from June 2022 to July 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,222 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Drugs crime Here are the Leeds neighbourhoods that recorded the most drugs crime between June 2022 and July 2023 Photo: National World

2 . Leeds city centre Leeds city centre recorded 433 drugs offences between June 2022 and July 2023 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 237 drugs offences between June 2022 and July 2023 Photo: Mark Bickerdike