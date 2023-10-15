Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The 15 worst areas for crime named by police figures

Police figures show the Leeds neighbourhoods that are worst hit by crime.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 15th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled.

There were 113,910 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Here are the 15 neighbourhoods which recorded the most offences in the city

1. Crime in Leeds

Here are the 15 neighbourhoods which recorded the most offences in the city Photo: National World

There were 12,568 crimes in Leeds city centre from July 2022 to June 2023

2. City centre

There were 12,568 crimes in Leeds city centre from July 2022 to June 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

There were 2,714 crimes in Armley and New Wortley from July 2022 to June 2023

3. Armley and New Wortley

There were 2,714 crimes in Armley and New Wortley from July 2022 to June 2023 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

There were 2,576 crimes in Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens from July 2022 to June 2023

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

There were 2,576 crimes in Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens from July 2022 to June 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

