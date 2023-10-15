Leeds crime map: The 15 worst areas for crime named by police figures
Police figures show the Leeds neighbourhoods that are worst hit by crime.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled.
There were 113,910 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.
These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
