Leeds crime map: The 15 safest neighbourhoods in the city named by West Yorkshire Police figures

Police figures have named the safest neighbourhoods in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 8th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled . This ranges from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes.

There were 113,910 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These 15 neighbourhoods were the least hit by crime

1. Safest Leeds areas

These 15 neighbourhoods were the least hit by crime Photo: National World

Arthington, Bramhope, Pool and Carlton recorded 401 crimes between June 2022 and July 2023

2. Arthington, Bramhope, Pool and Carlton

Arthington, Bramhope, Pool and Carlton recorded 401 crimes between June 2022 and July 2023 Photo: Tony Johnson

The Newalls and Weston Lane neighbourhood in Otley recorded 393 crimes between June 2022 and July 2023

3. Newalls and Weston Lane

The Newalls and Weston Lane neighbourhood in Otley recorded 393 crimes between June 2022 and July 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

West Ardsley recorded 390 crimes between June 2022 and July 2023

4. West Ardsley

West Ardsley recorded 390 crimes between June 2022 and July 2023 Photo: Google

