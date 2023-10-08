The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory , shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled . This ranges from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes.

There were 113,910 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.