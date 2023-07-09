Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The 15 neighbourhoods with the most robberies named by West Yorkshire police figures

The Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies have been named by new police figures.
Abbey Maclure
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from May 2022 to April 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 1,378 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the most robberies

1. Most robbed Leeds areas

These Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the most robberies

There were 278 robberies in Leeds city centre between May 2022 and April 2023

2. Leeds city centre

There were 278 robberies in Leeds city centre between May 2022 and April 2023

There were 62 robberies in Little London and Sheepscar between May 2022 and April 2023

3. Little London and Sheepscar

There were 62 robberies in Little London and Sheepscar between May 2022 and April 2023

There were 44 robberies in Chapeltown between May 2022 and April 2023

4. Chapeltown

There were 44 robberies in Chapeltown between May 2022 and April 2023

