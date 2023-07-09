Leeds crime map: The 15 neighbourhoods with the most robberies named by West Yorkshire police figures
The Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies have been named by new police figures.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from May 2022 to April 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 1,378 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
