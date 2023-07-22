Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The 15 areas with the most violent and sexual crimes named by West Yorkshire Police figures

The worst Leeds neighbourhoods for violent crime have been named by new police figures.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from June 2022 to May 2023 that was not later cancelled. This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 47,602 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These 15 Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the most violent and sexual offences between June 2022 and April 2023

1. Areas with the most violent crime

These 15 Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the most violent and sexual offences between June 2022 and April 2023 Photo: National World

Leeds city centre recorded 3,775 violent and sexual offences between June 2022 and May 2023

2. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 3,775 violent and sexual offences between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,184 violent and sexual offences between June 2022 and May 2023

3. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,184 violent and sexual offences between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: Tony Johnson

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,069 violent and sexual offences between June 2022 and May 2023

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,069 violent and sexual offences between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

