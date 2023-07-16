Leeds crime map: The 15 areas with the most shoplifting named by West Yorkshire Police figures
New police figures have named the Leeds neighbourhoods worst hit by shoplifting.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from May 2022 to April 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 8,498 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most shoplifting crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
