Leeds crime map: The 15 areas with the most shoplifting named by West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the Leeds neighbourhoods worst hit by shoplifting.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from May 2022 to April 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 8,498 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most shoplifting crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

There were 2,267 shoplifting crimes in Leeds city centre between May 2022 and April 2023

1. City centre

There were 2,267 shoplifting crimes in Leeds city centre between May 2022 and April 2023 Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com

There were 480 shoplifting crimes in Churwell between May 2022 and April 2023

2. Churwell

There were 480 shoplifting crimes in Churwell between May 2022 and April 2023 Photo: National World

There were 332 shoplifting crimes in Cross Gates and Killingbeck between May 2022 and April 2023

3. Cross Gates and Killingbeck

There were 332 shoplifting crimes in Cross Gates and Killingbeck between May 2022 and April 2023 Photo: Steve Riding

There were 298 shoplifting crimes in Farsley South between May 2022 and April 2023

4. Farsley South

There were 298 shoplifting crimes in Farsley South between May 2022 and April 2023 Photo: Tony Johnson

