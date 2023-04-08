News you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The 15 areas with the most offences named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have revealed the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from March 2022 to February 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 114,418 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

This neighbourhoods recorded the most offences between March 2022 and February 2023

1. The Leeds areas with the most crime

This neighbourhoods recorded the most offences between March 2022 and February 2023 Photo: National World

Leeds city centre recorded 11,880 offences

2. Leeds city centre

Leeds city centre recorded 11,880 offences Photo: James Hardisty

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,721 offences

3. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,721 offences Photo: Tony Johnson

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,561 offences

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,561 offences Photo: Google

