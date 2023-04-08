Leeds crime map: The 15 areas with the most offences named by new West Yorkshire Police figures
New police figures have revealed the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from March 2022 to February 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 114,418 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
Page 1 of 4