Leeds crime map: The 15 areas with the most drugs crime named by West Yorkshire Police figures

The Leeds neighbourhoods worst-hit by drugs crime have been named by new police figures.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from May 2022 to April 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,215 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Worst areas for drugs crime

There were 365 drugs crimes in the city centre

2. Leeds city centre

There were 365 drugs crimes in the city centre Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com

There were 267 drugs offences recorded in Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

3. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

There were 267 drugs offences recorded in Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Harehills recorded 178 drugs offences

4. Harehills

Harehills recorded 178 drugs offences Photo: Simon Hulme

