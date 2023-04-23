News you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The 15 areas with the most burglaries named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have revealed the most burgled Leeds neighbourhoods.

By Abbey Maclure
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from March 2022 to February 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 5,911 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Here are the 15 neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences between March 2022 and February 2023.

Here are the 15 neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences between March 2022 and February 2023.

Leeds city centre recorded 402 burglaries

2. Leeds city centre

Leeds city centre recorded 402 burglaries Photo: Chris/Adobe Stock

Gipton South recorded 147 burglaries

3. Gipton South

Gipton South recorded 147 burglaries Photo: Google

Armley and New Wortley recorded 127 burglaries

4. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 127 burglaries Photo: Gary Longbottom

