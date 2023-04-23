Leeds crime map: The 15 areas with the most burglaries named by new West Yorkshire Police figures
New police figures have revealed the most burgled Leeds neighbourhoods.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from March 2022 to February 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 5,911 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
