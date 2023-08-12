Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The 15 areas where you're most likely to get burgled named by West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have revealed the most burgled Leeds neighbourhoods.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 12th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from June 2022 to March 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 5,887 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

There were 413 burglaries recorded in Leeds city centre between June 2022 and May 2023

1. Leeds city centre

There were 413 burglaries recorded in Leeds city centre between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

There were 139 burglaries recorded in Gipton South between June 2022 and May 2023

2. Gipton South

There were 139 burglaries recorded in Gipton South between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: Google

There were 136 burglaries recorded in Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate between June 2022 and May 2023

3. Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate

There were 136 burglaries recorded in Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: William Lailey / SWNS

There were 120 burglaries recorded in West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall between June 2022 and May 2023

4. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall

There were 120 burglaries recorded in West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: Google

