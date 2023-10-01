Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds crime map: The 13 most violent neighbourhoods named by police figures

The Leeds areas worst hit by violent and sexual crime have been named.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled. This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 47,681 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These neighbourhoods recorded the most violent and sexual offences

Leeds city centre recorded 3,809 violent and sexual offences between July 2022 to June 2023

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,184 violent and sexual offences between July 2022 to June 2023

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,125 violent and sexual offences between July 2022 to June 2023

