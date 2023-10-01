West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled. This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 47,681 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.