Leeds Credit Union cashier who wagered £750,000 online gambling after stealing from disabled man avoids jail

Gambling addict Olivia Asquith, 28, withdrew money 87 times from the account of a man living in assisted accommodation who had suffered from bowel cancer.

She was working as a cashier at Leeds Credit Union on Dewsbury Road when the offences took place between September 2019 and March 2021, Leeds Crown Court was told on Thursday.

The victim suffers from Schizophrenia and physical disabilities as a result of bowel cancer, the court was told.

He resides in assisted living accommodation and has support from staff members to help him with day to day activities.

Whilst he is able to do many things on his own he struggles managing his finances, the court heard.

The victim had support with his finances and would usually withdraw around £500 every two weeks, the court heard.

The victim usually withdraws money himself by providing identification to the bank and signing a withdrawal slip to confirm how much he has taken.

The bank then keeps a copy of this slip, the court heard.

In January and February 2019 the victim received a series of substantial payments into his account from the Department for Work and Pensions.

His bank balance over this period increased from £2,618 to over £80,000, prosecutor Stephen Littlewood told the court.

However, this money dwindled over the course of 18 months before the victim realised and asked his support worker to check the balance.

The victim had asked his support worker to check the balance of his account in March 2021.

Mr Littlewood said: "Towards the beginning of 2021 [the victim] began to notice that large sums of money seemed to be disappearing from his account.

"This was due to the current balance appearing on the slips when he attended the bank and his noticing that the total seemed to be significantly reduced.

"As a result of this he asked a support worker to look at his statement on March 9, 2021.

"She was immediately concerned as there appeared to be frequent withdrawals on the account at times where [the victim] was not at the bank.

"She immediately reported this to other staff who passed the information on to the Credit Union; they in turn started their own internal investigation."

It was found out of 144 total withdrawals within the period of time, 87 had no corresponding payment slip - the victim had not been present.

"Those 87 transactions totalled £42,260.77 being taken from the account", Mr Littlewood said.

"It transpired that the same cashier had been responsible for each of those transactions, the defendant Ms Asquith.

"This also showed some transfers had been made directly to Ms Asquith’s account just prior to her starting maternity leave.

"Whist she was on leave the fraudulent transactions stopped."

Following this investigation Asquith was arrested on July 10, 2021.

Her home was searched but none of the money was recovered, the court heard.

Asquith, from Leeds, admitted the theft when questioned and said her debts had spiralled out of control by gambling.

When interviewed, Asquith admitted the offences.

Asquith said she had taken money from the victim's account, placed the money in her handbag and had thrown the withdrawal slips away.

"She stated that she had started doing this due to debts and had intended to use the money to gamble in order to pay those debts off and return the money", Mr Littlewood said.

"As with most people who gamble, that money was never made back.

"Eventually this spiralled out of control and she began taking more and more money.

"She initially thought she had only taken around £10,000 but when presented with the evidence admitted it must have been the full amount.

"She stated that she had a gambling addiction."

She pleaded guilty to one count of theft in Leeds on May 24 at Leeds Magistrates Court.

Her gambling account was later analysed and showed she had deposited over £108,000 between March 2018 and July 2021.

Total withdrawals from the account were £87,205 with total wagering in excess of £750,000, the prosecutor told the court.

The bank has subsequently repaid £39,000 to the victim.

"He was targeted by virtue of vulnerability", the prosecutor said.

"[The victim] was the only person money was taken from, the defendant was aware he had carers bring him to the bank.

"He was clearly therefore targeted for his vulnerability.

"He has mainly been reimbursed for losses he had suffered."

Mum-of-two Asquith was concerned her children may be placed into care if she was given a custodial sentence, Charlotte Noddings said in mitigation.

Judge Batty said Asquith's efforts to try and find alternative accommodation for her children ahead of her sentencing showed "how much she cared about them".

Sentencing her, he said: "Gambling is horrific isn't it, absolutely horrific.

"You are not the first and won't be the last.

"The only people who suffer are you and those close to you, the companies don't suffer at all.

"Those people involved in it hurt those close, but also in this case hurt others."

Asquith was given a 16 month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

The judge continued: "It is clear to me you are intelligent and articulate and can make a go of your life, I urge you to do that.

"This was mean and unpleasant and a breach of trust.

"No doubt he was someone you targeted as he was less likely to know what was going on.

"Subconsciously or consciously that must have been your thought making or decision making process."

Asquith must undertake 30 rehabilitation days and pay court costs.