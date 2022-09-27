Street dealer Saleh Hamid became a target during a West Yorkshire Police operation, selling Class A drugs on several occasions to an officer who would visit his home on Kimberley Place in Harehills.

The 21-year-old admits selling crack to the man on five occasions, and one of selling heroin between August and September last year.

He also admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and two counts of dealing Class B drugs. This came after police tried to pull him over as he drove a Mercedes through Leeds in July of last year.

He ran red lights before eventually losing control of the car. After fleeing on foot the police eventually detained him, prosecutor Austin Newman told Leeds Crown Court was told.

On him they found £300 in cash and a quantity of cannabis and amphetamine separated into street deals.

They also found a phone containing messages related to drug dealing.

Judge Jason Pitter KC heard the details of the case but told Hamid, who appeared in court via video link from prison where he being held on remand, that he will need time to look at the reports to decide on his overall sentence.

He adjourned sentencing until tomorrow, September 28.

He told Hamid: “I would prefer to deal with this case myself but it means I will not be sentencing you until Wednesday morning.