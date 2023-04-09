Leeds crack dealer labelled a 'grass' says he was forced to live in his car

Ramone Hazel said he was also falsely accused of being a sex offender during a previous stint behand bars. He was given more than five years’ jail at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Prosecutor Robert Galley said police had pulled over Hazel’s VW Golf on the afternoon of December 2 last year, following a domestic incident. He became abusive towards the officers who could smell cannabis, so they searched his car and found a container in the footwell which contained 17 wraps of crack cocaine worth £170. They also found £420 in cash, which he claimed was from legitimate work. He also failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis.

Then while on bail, the 29-year-old was stopped again on February 10 on Devonshire Gardens in Woodhouse while behind the wheel of a VW Polo. Again he became aggressive and tried to walk off, but was quickly handcuffed. Officers found seven wraps of crack cocaine in his sock, and a further 30 wraps of crack and heroin during a further search at the police station. He initially claimed he was a heavy drug user and was embarrassed by his habit.

Ramone Hazel was jailed for 66 months at Leeds Crown Court.

Hazel, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of dealing Class A drugs, possession of cannabis, two of possessing criminal property and being over the drug-drive limit. He has previous convictions for dealing in Class A drugs.

Mitigating, Kara Frith told the court: “He is realistic about what will happen today, he knows it won't be a short sentence. It’s a result of his increased drug use, which is a very similar pattern often seen in this court."

She said he was wrongly labelled a sex offender during his last stint behind bars and was forced to isolate. Then when he was released there were rumours circulating that he was an informant.

Miss Frith said he “hit rock bottom” and ended up living in his car. She added: “There was no luxury lifestyle and he had nothing of value.”