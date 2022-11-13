Nicholas Anderson strangled a woman twice during an attack in her home told her he was going to kill her – leading to an initial arrest for attempted murder.

The 20-year-old is thought to have used a belt to strangle the terrified woman, who was shaking uncontrollably when the police eventually turned up at the address in Seacroft.

Anderson was sentenced to an extended eight-year jail sentence, made up of 56 months in custody and an additional 40 months extended licence period.

Pictured: Matthew Fisher (left), Andrew Hillier (top right) and Brian Stott (bottom right)

Matthew Fisher

Murderer Matthew Fisher beat and strangled his teacher wife to death before dumping her body in a layby.

After killing 29-year-old Abi Fisher at their home in Castleford in July, Fisher bundled her body into his car and drove to a secluded spot. Her body was found in undergrowth near Hemsworth, partially clothed.

Fisher must serve a minimum of 15 years.

Andrew James Conn

The booze and cocaine-fuelled Leeds driver tried to outrun police by mounting a kerb in a busy holiday town.

Police spotted the 34-year-old taking a corner at speed in Cleethorpes town centre on the evening of April 9 and tried to pull him over. He then U-turned his Peugeot 206 and mounted the pavement in an effort to flee the pursuing officers. Conn then almost caused a head-on collision with another vehicle, leading to his arrest.

Conn was jailed for six months and and banned from driving for three years and three months.

Brian Stott

The 42-year-old pedophile was caught following a “highly-complex investigation” by police which led them to uncovering more than a dozen victims spanning eight years, three of which he abused, the rest he covertly recorded in bathrooms.

He eventually admitted 28 offences including attempted rape, sexual assaults and voyeurism, and was handed a jail term of 20 years and three months, with a seven-year-and-nine-month extended licence period.

Jason Allen

The thug from Leeds held a gun to the head of his girlfriend, put his arm around her neck and applied pressure to strangle her then pinned her to the floor by her arms.

Father-of-three Jason Allen kept the imitation weapon under floorboards at his grandmother’s house, Leeds Crown Court was told.

He was handed a two year sentence.

Andrew Garbutt

The 41-year-old bizarrely called police to tell them he was about to kill his partner with a knife at her Leeds home.

Police rushed to the scene and found him still outside, with one officer drawing their Taser and ordering him to drop the knife, which he did. He then told them: “I need to go to prison, trust me, I will kill that f****** b****.”

A judge jailed Garbutt for 18 months.

Andrew Hillier

The paranoid thug hit his girlfriend around her face with a shoe and would dictate which way she walked her dog for fear of her cheating on him.

The 37-year-old was convicted a string of offences against two women, including coercive control and racially-aggravated assault.