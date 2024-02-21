Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alcoholic Mark Sollen hit the Toyota Avensis with such force it was written off, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.

The crash happened at the junction of York Road with Selby Road at Osmondthorpe. The 55-year-old later admitted a charge of trying to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutor Louise Pryke said the smash happened on March 19, 2022, with Sollen then getting out and accusing the cab driver of being at fault. He then said he was "just going home" and would return after he realised his own car was no longer driveable. He left and never returned.

Officers went to his address the next day and Sollen said he had left home on foot the previous day to watch the rugby in the city, which was backed up by his wife. He later contacted police to report a burglary and claimed his Focus had been taken as a result. He claims someone had taken the keys to the vehicle by putting their arm through an open window, even going as far as saying he suspected it was travellers that were in the area at the time.

Sollen crashed into a taxi at the junction of York Road and Selby Road, then left the scene before coming up with an elaborate lie. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

However, DNA testing of the airbag deployed in his car during the crash was found to contain Sollen's saliva. He was eventually arrested in July 2022, stuck to his story but was aggressive during his interview, Miss Pryke said. When confronted by the DNA evidence he asked for a solicitor but continued to deny involvement.

The court heard that he has previous convictions, but they date back more than 25 years. Sollen, of Osmondthorpe Lane, Osmondthorpe, works as a site manager for Jupiter Construction in Leeds.

Mitigating, Eddison Flint conceded that Sollen had acted in a "foolish way" and said of his fabricated story: "Since he went down this path, he felt he could not divert from it.

"He is extremely remorseful and contrite in his involvement. He appreciates the gravity of what has happened and he is willing to try and address the issues he faces."

He said that Sollen has a serious drink problem and had even "had a can" before coming to court.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Sollen: "You involved your wife in this pretence that there had been a burglary at your home. You pleaded guilty eventually. This kind of offence strikes at the heart of criminal justice."