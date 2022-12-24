Antony Nosa was described by his victim as “being like a beast” after luring her to his bedsit in Harehills.

She began recording the attack on her phone, but he snatched the phone from her placed it under a pillow. She was heard protesting before he chillingly told her: “No, you are doing it now.”

Days later he went on the run after putting a threatening note through her door which read: “Step away from the case, or....”

Nosa was given nine years' jail.

Deputy Circuit Judge Timothy Clayson jailed Nosa for nine years during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week. He told him: “You lured her intending to have sex with her regardless of her attitude.

“It was entirely against her will. You remain in total denial and continue to blame your victim. You have shown no remorse whatsoever.”

Security guard Nosa was nicknamed ‘school daddy’ at the Leeds-area college – which is not being named to protect the identity of the student – because of his friendly demeanour towards the teenage cohort.

The 55-year-old gained the trust of his 18-year-old victim, she confided in him and they would often swap WhatsApp messages.

Prosecutor Kitty Colley said Nosa asked to meet the young woman on July 19 last year before heading back to his home, a shared-occupancy property on Nowell Crescent.

After having a shower, he returned dressed only in boxer shorts and began telling the girl that she “needed an adult man” and did not want “small boys looking after her”.

He asked her to sit on his lap and asked to kiss her. He pushed her onto the bed as she said she wanted to go home.

Nosa then pulled her clothes off and raped her. Afterwards he told her he could not control himself and tried to appease her.

After she reported him to the police, they went to his home but he had already fled.

A day later he rang the victim’s sister begging her not to press charges, then the victim found the chilling note through her door.

Nosa was arrested in Newcastle in August. He gave a prepared statement claiming the student made advances towards him.

He was charged with rape, digital penetration, witness intimidation and attempting to perverting the course of justice.

Denying the offences, he changed his pleas to guilty before trial, then tried to change them back to not guilty but was not permitted.

In a impact statement read to the court, the victim said: "Never would I have thought you would do this to me. You sent a note threatening me just to destroy me. You are only sorry because you got caught. I don't think you will ever understand what you put me through."

Mitigating, Nicholas Parsons described Nosa’s actions as a “catastrophic breakdown of control" from a man who had no previous convictions.

He added: “It was behaviour wholly out of character. His behaviour after that reflects that, that he perhaps knew what he had done.

"He has still not fully come to terms with it."