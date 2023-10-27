Leeds cocaine gang toppled after boasting about 'moving kilos' and jetting off for luxury holidays
After police raided the home of former Rugby League player, Mccauley Barron, in April 2020, it helped topple a network of criminals trading in the Class A drug across Leeds on a wholesale basis.
Five members were jailed for a total of 24 years at Leeds Crown Court this week. Prosecutor Graham O’Sullivan said officers first executed a warrant at Barron’s home on Old Farm Drive, West Park, in April 2020.
He was co-operative and told officers that he had a quantity of cocaine on the property. Crucially, they found phones containing round 1,200 messages shared with others, discussing buying and selling the drug in bulk.
They incriminated themselves further by boasting about the amount of drugs they had “moved” – meaning sold – and talked about splashing out on holidays abroad and “going around the world” with the cash they had made.
Barron, age 27, later admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine. Four others involved in swapping the phone messages also admitted the charge and appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where they were being held on remand.
This included 25-year-old Karim Hamad of Hyde Park Road, who was described in court as a “wholesaler” who dealt in large quantities.
Martin Loveridge, age 30, was found with bags of cocaine at his home on Spen Green in West Park. Zachary Snellgrove, age 29, of Benson Gardens, Wortley, was found with £6,000 in cash at his home, while 53-year-old David Reynolds of Clayton Court, West Park was found with dealer bags.
All five defendants have minimal previous convictions, and none for drug dealing.
Mitigating for Barron, Adrian Pollard said he had shown promise as a rugby player but his career was cut short by injury. He said that he then began to “live a party lifestyle” and was taking cocaine, so took the decision with his “eyes wide open” to begin selling the drug, knowing the potential consequences.
For Hamad, Benjamin Nolan said he became addicted to cocaine and began selling to fund his own habit at first, but then saw the opportunity to make money.
Mitigating for Loveridge, Stephen Tettey said his life spiralled out of control and he too began drinking and taking cocaine, so became involved in the trade.
Barrister John Bottomley said of Snellgrove: “He is a hard-working and determined young man. He regrets what he has done and is remorseful for his actions.”
For Reynolds, Christopher Dunn said that three successive deaths in his family led him into heavy drinking and using large amounts of cocaine. He said: “Purchasing the quantity of drugs he did resulted in a significant debt that he accrued and he could simply not service. He went from customer to dealer.”
Judge Neil Clark jailed Hamad and Barron for five years and seven months each, Loveridge for four years and 11 months, Snellgrove for four years and nine months and Reynolds for three years and two months.