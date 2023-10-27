A reckless cocaine gang incriminated themselves by boasting over phone messages about “moving kilogrammes over the years” and spending thousands on luxury holidays.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After police raided the home of former Rugby League player, Mccauley Barron, in April 2020, it helped topple a network of criminals trading in the Class A drug across Leeds on a wholesale basis.

Five members were jailed for a total of 24 years at Leeds Crown Court this week. Prosecutor Graham O’Sullivan said officers first executed a warrant at Barron’s home on Old Farm Drive, West Park, in April 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was co-operative and told officers that he had a quantity of cocaine on the property. Crucially, they found phones containing round 1,200 messages shared with others, discussing buying and selling the drug in bulk.

The gang was jailed for 24 years in total. (Top l-r) Mccauley Barron, Karim Hamad, Martin Loveridge. (Bottom l-r) Zachary Snellgrove and David Reynolds. (pics by WYP / PA)

They incriminated themselves further by boasting about the amount of drugs they had “moved” – meaning sold – and talked about splashing out on holidays abroad and “going around the world” with the cash they had made.

Barron, age 27, later admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine. Four others involved in swapping the phone messages also admitted the charge and appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where they were being held on remand.

This included 25-year-old Karim Hamad of Hyde Park Road, who was described in court as a “wholesaler” who dealt in large quantities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Loveridge, age 30, was found with bags of cocaine at his home on Spen Green in West Park. Zachary Snellgrove, age 29, of Benson Gardens, Wortley, was found with £6,000 in cash at his home, while 53-year-old David Reynolds of Clayton Court, West Park was found with dealer bags.

All five defendants have minimal previous convictions, and none for drug dealing.

Mitigating for Barron, Adrian Pollard said he had shown promise as a rugby player but his career was cut short by injury. He said that he then began to “live a party lifestyle” and was taking cocaine, so took the decision with his “eyes wide open” to begin selling the drug, knowing the potential consequences.

For Hamad, Benjamin Nolan said he became addicted to cocaine and began selling to fund his own habit at first, but then saw the opportunity to make money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating for Loveridge, Stephen Tettey said his life spiralled out of control and he too began drinking and taking cocaine, so became involved in the trade.

Barrister John Bottomley said of Snellgrove: “He is a hard-working and determined young man. He regrets what he has done and is remorseful for his actions.”

For Reynolds, Christopher Dunn said that three successive deaths in his family led him into heavy drinking and using large amounts of cocaine. He said: “Purchasing the quantity of drugs he did resulted in a significant debt that he accrued and he could simply not service. He went from customer to dealer.”