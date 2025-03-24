A store manager from Leeds has been recognised for his work in tackling retail crime as he scooped a prestigious national award.

Manager of the Co-op store on Burley Street, David Brook, picked up the “Store Hero” category at the Retail Week Awards 2025 event that was held this weekend.

Mr Brook, 38, said he was “shocked, surprised and delighted” at winning the award, with the judges praising the work he has done to raise awareness of and tackle retail crime.

Burley Street Co-op store manager David Brook has been instrumental in bringing about change to help tackle retail crime. | Co-op

The ‘Store Hero’ award is designed to celebrate excellence and those who have made a significant impact in the retail industry, with judges saying that David’s “commendable” work will “benefit the whole retail industry”.

The judges also praised his “boldness and bravery in speaking out with his lived experiences” at the city centre store, which is affected by shoplifting.

Working in retail for more than 20 years, Mr Brook was acknowledged for not only being a high performing store manager, but for the part he played as a front-line shop worker voice in bringing the issue of retail crime to life and supporting Co-op’s Safer Colleagues, Safer Communities, campaign.

Mr Brook spoke out on national and regional media to help bring about change and make a difference for retail workers UK-wide.

David Brook collecting his award from TV personality Stephen Mulhern | Co-op

Speaking after the award win, Mr Brook said: “I was shocked, surprised and delighted, it really is very special to receive this recognition – it means such a lot to me. I don’t think it has really sunk in yet.

“Retail crime and safety is something I am passionate about, and we really have made a difference for all shop workers.

“I never expected to be shortlisted for an award, yet alone win! And I couldn’t have achieved this recognition without a great team and the support of the Co-op which provides opportunities to play a part and make a difference in our high streets and communities.”

Co-op itself has invested £200m over recent years towards tackling and preventing retail crime.

David was presented with his award by TV presenter, magician and comedian, Stephen Mulhern.

Winners were announced on 20 March, when the Retail Week Awards 2025 celebrated the contributions made within the retail industry at a glittering award ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.