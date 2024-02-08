Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In December 2021, a search warrant under the Knives Act 1997 was executed at the Fantasia store, on Ludgate Hill, which was selling knives, machetes and swords. The store was subsequently shut down by the authorities.

The Act covers the unlawful marketing of knives in relation to them being marketed in a way which indicates or suggests they are suitable for combat, or is otherwise likely to encourage violent behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation came following a number of incidents in the city.

The five have now been charged with offences including marketing a knife as being suitable for combat; publishing material suggesting that a knife was suitable for combat; and exposing offensive weapons for the purpose of sale.

Shop owner Hassan Abbas, aged 43, of Congreve Way, Bardsey, has been charged with five counts of marketing a knife as suitable for combat, eight counts of publishing material indicating a knife was suitable for combat, and two counts of possession of a weapon in private.

Staff members Dean Lodge, aged 55, of Cottingley Drive, Beeston; Connor Baxter, aged 28, of Leasowe Avenue, Hunslet; and Daniel Corscadden, aged 29, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, have each been charged with five counts of marketing a knife as suitable for combat, eight counts of publishing material indicating a knife was suitable for combat, and one count of exposing for sale a weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lodge has also been charged with possession of an electrical incapacitation device.

Staff member Amy Ponting, aged 40, of Bottle Kiln Rise, Wakefield, has been charged with five counts of marketing a knife as suitable for combat and one count of exposing for sale a weapon.

They are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 21.

The shop was made the subject of an immediate closure notice by Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team following the operation in December 2021, which was followed by a fuller closure application by the city’s community safety partnership Safer Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad