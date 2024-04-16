Leeds city centre stabbing victim found and taken for medical treatment after week-long police search
Owen Sharp, 32, was the subject of an urgent appeal launched by detectives last week, following an incident on St Paul’s Street in the early hours of April 9.
The ambulance service was told that a man had approached a member of the public in the street and showed them apparent stab wounds to his torso and head, which appeared to be serious.
Since that date, officers have been looking for Sharp, who was spotted several times on CCTV, amid concerns for his welfare.
The force also confirmed that three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Today (April 16), a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Owen Sharp, who was previously the subject of an appeal, has been found and has been taken for medical treatment.
“Officers would like to thank all those who provided information which assisted in the search for Owen.”