Leeds city centre stabbing prompts police appeal

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2025, 13:43 BST
Police have made arrests and are appealing for witnesses after a victim was stabbed in an affray incident in Leeds city centre

Leeds CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the fighting which took place between 6.15pm and 6.20pm on Kirkgate last night. (September 24).

Officers were quickly on scene and located an 18-year-old male victim who had suffered an injury believed or have been caused by a bladed weapon.

The incident scene.placeholder image
The incident scene. | Sarah Hall

He was taken to hospital for treatment to the injury which is not being treated as life threatening.

Following enquiries officers arrested two Leeds males aged 18, on suspicion of offences including Section 18 wounding and a 17-year-old male on suspicion of affray.

All remain in custody today.

Superintendent Matt Scott of Leeds Police, said: “We continue to investigate the serious assault on an 18-year-old victim, and I want to reassure residents all necessary enquires are being carried out by detectives. Knife crime has absolutely no place in our communities.

“Anyone who has footage of the affray or any information can contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing crime number 13250549659. Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

