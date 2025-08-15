Blayds Yard: Man charged with sexual assault after woman attacked in Leeds city centre
A man has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was attacked in Leeds city centre.
The incident, in Blayds Yard, happened in the early hours of the morning on Sunday (August 10).
Rashid Kwabena Boachie, 43, of Ashby Terrace, Leeds, was later charged by police.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Boachie, who identifies himself as being of Black African including Black British ethnicity, has been remanded into custody to appear before magistrates in Leeds later today (Friday 15 August).”
- This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.