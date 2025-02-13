Leeds city-centre drug pusher later became dealer in northern Scotland

A dealer caught offering cocaine to an undercover officer in Leeds city centre later moved his illegal trade to northern Scotland - and faces a lengthy spell behind bars.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrone Sealey was under investigation for the 2022 Leeds offence when he moved up to Aberdeen and was then caught with around £10,000 worth of cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from HMP Grampian in Scotland, where he is serving a 63-month jail sentence imposed last year for the Scotland offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old admitted the Leeds offence of dealing in cocaine dating back to February 26, 2022.

Tyrone Sealey (pictured) was caught trying to sell cocaine at Hirst's Yard in 2022. He then moved his trade to Scotland and was jailed. | WYP / Google Maps / National World

The court was told that the plain-clothes officer was approached by Sealey on Hirst’s Yard in the early hours of the morning and offered to sell him cocaine.

A uniformed officer was then informed, who moved in to arrest Sealey. He was later stripsearched at the police station and found to have 13 bags of cocaine secreted in his anus worth £160.

He also had £75 in cash and a mobile phone which had clear messages linked to dealing, prosecutor Richard Walters told the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrone, of Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, gave a no-comment interview.

He has four convictions for eight offences, mainly for drugs. The court heard that he was subject to the third-strike rule for dealing, meaning he should face a mandatory seven-year jail term.

Mitigating, Kara Frith said Sealey knew it would be custody and accepted his dealing was for financial gain.

She added: “He made choices and he knew the consequences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said due to tougher laws in Scotland, he will be forced to serve most of the 63-month sentence he was given in August last year, rather than at the half-way stage usually practiced in England.

She also said that any sentence imposed would also have to run consecutively to his existing incarceration.

In response, the judge Recorder David Gordon jailed him for four years, acknowledging that he will not even start that sentence for around another five years.