The driver of the white Volkswagen Gold, registration LS21 TVG, was involved in a collision on Lower Briggate in the city centre at 4.44am on Sunday, December 11, and failed to stop at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police officers on foot approached the vehicle but it was driven towards them at speed along a footpath, narrowly missing both officers as well as other pedestrians nearby.”

Two CCTV images have been released in the hope of identifying the man.

The man was involved in a collision on Lower Briggate before he drove at police officers

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers at Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101 quoting reference 13220679424 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.