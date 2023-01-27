News you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre: CCTV released of man who drove on footpath 'at speed' towards police officers and pedestrians

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted for driving on the footpath “at speed” towards police officers and pedestrians.

By Charles Gray
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 4:45pm

The driver of the white Volkswagen Gold, registration LS21 TVG, was involved in a collision on Lower Briggate in the city centre at 4.44am on Sunday, December 11, and failed to stop at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police officers on foot approached the vehicle but it was driven towards them at speed along a footpath, narrowly missing both officers as well as other pedestrians nearby.”

Two CCTV images have been released in the hope of identifying the man.

The man was involved in a collision on Lower Briggate before he drove at police officers

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers at Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101 quoting reference 13220679424 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.