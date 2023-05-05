Leeds city centre assaults: Police renew appeal as hunt for man wanted for serious assaults continues
The hunt is still on for a man wanted for a number of serious assaults in the city centre.
West Yorkshire Police renewed an appeal today (May 5) to find 19-year-old Yohannes Robunni, who is believed to remain in this area. He is described as a north African male with light skin tone, about 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with curly black hair that is short at the sides.
Anyone with information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or using the 101 Live Chat online. Information can also be passed to the police directly or by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.